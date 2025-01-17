Schlumberger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.1…



On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $9.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.46 billion, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.29 billion.

