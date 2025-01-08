Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.8 million.

