Sanofi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $728.6 million.

The company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.27 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.22 billion, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.46 billion.

