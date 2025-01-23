Sallie Mae: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111.6 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $661.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $362.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $608.3 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.10 per share.

