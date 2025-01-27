Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported profit of $158.5 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported profit of $158.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period.

