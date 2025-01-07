RPM International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $183.2…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $183.2 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

