Roper Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $462.3 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.55 billion, or $14.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.74.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.75 to $20 per share.

