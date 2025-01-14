Live Radio
Rocky Mountain Chocolate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 14, 2025, 4:13 PM

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $847,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durango, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The confectionery producer and retailer posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMCF

