Robert Half: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 4:36 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.6 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.8 billion.

