Robert Half: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.6 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.