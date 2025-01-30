Rithm Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.8 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.3 million.

