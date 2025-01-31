Revvity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.6 million.…

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $729.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $270.4 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.85 billion.

