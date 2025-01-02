Resources Connection: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.7 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The consulting company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.5 million.

