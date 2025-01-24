Republic Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $19 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.4 million, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $384.8 million.

