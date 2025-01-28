Renasant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.7 million. The…

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $259.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.5 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $715.9 million.

