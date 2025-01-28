RenaissanceRe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $189.7 million…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $189.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $3.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.61 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.96 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.87 billion, or $35.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.