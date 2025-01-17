Regions Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $534 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $534 million.

The bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.82 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.89 billion, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.08 billion.

