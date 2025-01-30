Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $9.3…

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.2 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $109.7 million.

