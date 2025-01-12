Recession 2025: What to Watch and How to Prepare

The U.S. economy is on relatively solid footing heading into 2025. But while inflation has cooled, progress has been choppy…

The U.S. economy is on relatively solid footing heading into 2025. But while inflation has cooled, progress has been choppy and inconsistent at times. Labor market conditions have remained strong. The Federal Reserve has begun cutting interest rates from multi-decade highs, but also faces a difficult balancing act in 2025.

Many economists, including Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, anticipate a soft landing for the U.S. economy that includes slowing gross domestic product growth but no recession. However, a single misstep in Fed policy could have major negative implications for the economy, making the next several months a critical period for the central bank. If the Fed cuts rates too quickly, it could trigger a disastrous rebound in inflation. If it cuts rates too slowly, it could drag the economy down into a recession.

Economic recessions are no reason for panic and have been a regular occurrence over the past century. However, investors can make the most of a difficult situation by knowing which risk factors to watch and how to position their portfolios to optimize their performance if a recession is looming in 2025.

2025 Recession Risk Factors

There are many factors that can trigger or contribute to a recession, but two specific factors are likely the biggest risks to economic stability in 2025.

Any investor who hasn’t been living under a rock for the past few years is already aware that the primary economic risk factor in 2025 is inflation. After reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, year-over-year consumer price index inflation has fallen to just 2.7% as of November 2024.

The Federal Reserve can celebrate the progress it made in 2024, but the latest core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index reading in late December suggests it’s too early to declare victory over inflation just yet. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was up 2.8% year over year in November, still well above the FOMC’s 2% target.

The second economic risk factor in 2025 is tariffs. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to implement aggressive tariffs on goods imported from China and other U.S. trade partners around the world, making tariffs a central part of his economic plan. Trump has promised tariffs of at least 60% on goods coming from China, 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% for imports from most other countries.

Supporters of this tariff strategy say it will help U.S. businesses compete with lower-cost international businesses and encourage American companies to hire U.S. workers. However, critics of the tariff strategy argue tariffs will force U.S. companies to pay higher prices for imported goods and components, and many of these companies will simply pass on those higher costs to consumers by raising prices. Widespread price hikes could be a nightmare scenario for an economy that is already dealing with elevated inflation.

To make matters worse, the last leg of the inflation battle may be the most difficult period for the Fed thanks to so-called “sticky” inflation. Sticky inflation is inflation in goods and services that have prices that are not very responsive to monetary policy adjustments, such as children’s clothing, auto insurance and medical products. Even as inflation in other areas of the economy continues to fall, sticky inflation may keep the Fed from reaching its inflation target for longer than investors had hoped and force the central bank to delay further rate cuts.

In its latest long-term economic projections released in December, the FOMC called for only two 25-basis point rate cuts in 2025, bringing the fed funds target range down to between 3.75% and 4% entering 2026. However, investors are skeptical the Fed can stick to its plan. The bond market is pricing in a roughly 70% chance that the FOMC either keeps rates the same or cuts rates just once more by the end of 2025.

Will There Be a Recession in 2025?

Fortunately, inflation and elevated rates have not yet dragged down the U.S. economy, but investors should continue to monitor the labor market and other economic data in coming months as tight monetary policy often has a lagging impact on growth.

The U.S. economy added 256,000 jobs in December, its strongest month of jobs growth since March 2024. The U.S. unemployment rate remained ticked down slightly to 4.1%. U.S. GDP growth increased from 3% in the second quarter to 3.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The latest Federal Reserve economic projections suggest that growth will slow to an annual rate of 2.1% in 2025.

After spending more than two years inverted, the U.S. Treasury yield curve flipped back to positive territory in the second half of 2024, a positive sign for the economy. U.S. credit card debt stands at an all-time high of more than $1.17 trillion, and defaults on that debt recently reached their highest level since 2010. U.S. consumer sentiment ticked higher in December, but that gain was split down party lines, with Republican consumers feeling more optimistic and Democrats less optimistic following the November election. A 4.1% unemployment rate is not historically high, but it is well above 2023 lows of 3.4%.

Paul Stanley, chief investment officer at Granite Bay Wealth Management, says the latest jobs data suggests the Federal Reserve can be patient with further rate cuts in 2025.

“If the labor market and inflation remain stable and at or near current levels, we still expect only two rate cuts this year. Bond yields are rising on expectations of more economic growth and government spending, so the Fed may still want to cut a few times this year to try to keep interest rates in check, although it has no control over bond yields,” Stanley says.

After delivering its second consecutive year of 20%-plus gains, investors will be watching the S&P 500’s January performance closely. The index’s January performance has historically been a strong predictor of performance for the remainder of the calendar year. The New York Fed’s recession probability model suggests there is still a 29.4% chance of a U.S. recession sometime in the next 12 months.

High valuations in areas of the technology sector have some investors concerned the S&P 500’s strong two-year performance could be setting the market up for a dot-com-bubble-like crash. However, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas says the last two years simply don’t have the same feel as the late 1990s.

“The rally over the last two years was first due to a recovery from 2022’s vicious downturn, which fully discounted a recession that never arrived, followed by 2024’s move as the Fed started cutting interest rates. Even though the return data over the last several years suggests many similarities to the 1990s, the two periods really are apples and oranges in my book,” Colas says.

What to Invest In During a Recession

There are several general strategies investors can utilize to manage risk and take advantage of opportunities should the U.S. slip into a recession in 2025.

First, consider reducing exposure to volatile stocks and increasing cash holdings. Cash may not be the most exciting play, but it reduces market risk and provides financial flexibility if a recession creates potential buying opportunities in 2025. In addition, investors can still earn more than 4% interest on a one-year certificate of deposit right now, potentially locking in that yield even as the Fed continues cutting rates.

Certain stocks and market sectors are more defensive than others and tend to outperform the rest of the market during recessions. Utility stocks, health care stocks and consumer staples stocks are considered defensive investments because their earnings tend to be insulated from economic cycles and swings in consumer confidence.

In addition, certain individual stocks have outperformed during each of the past two U.S. recessions. Walmart Inc. (ticker: WMT), Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) are just three examples of stocks that beat the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020.

Investors with longer-term financial goals have another alternative as well: Simply ignore any potential recession and stay the course.

Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, says the same themes that worked in 2024 will likely work in 2025.

“Our top-ranked sector going into 2025 remains the large-cap technology sector,” Tentarelli says.

He is also bullish on the consumer discretionary, communication services, financials and industrials sectors under a Trump administration.

“Artificial intelligence and AI data center buildout is still a major theme,” Tentarelli says.

