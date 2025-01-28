Real Estate Experts Share Their Favorite Interior Design Influencers: YouTubers, Podcasters and More

Social media’s best quality may be its seemingly never-ending array of inspirations, and that is why real estate experts say…

Social media’s best quality may be its seemingly never-ending array of inspirations, and that is why real estate experts say they turn to interior design influencers when they want to see growing trends, find fresh ideas and get inspired themselves.

[See: The Best Free Interior Design Apps.]

Who Are the Top Influencers?

Agents, stagers and home professionals say these YouTubers, podcasters and Instagram celebrities are the best at showing how to design and create a well-appointed interior — and that includes everything from tiny homes to modern mansions to literal palatial estates.

Coldwell Banker Warburg real estate agent Aaron Tetzlaff says his favorite influencer is Anastasia Mitrovic of Anastasia Mitrovic Interiors. “Her work is really clean and contemporary without feeling cold or sterile,” the New York City-based Tetzlaff says. “She’s local to NYC and Fairfield County, so I often recommend her to more contemporary clients. She’s amazing to work with and so precise.”

Tetzlaff also points to Rita Konig, a London-based designer who he says gives fantastic advice on her social channels. “She’s an incredibly talented and down-to-earth designer who is my go-to resource for making a home feel cozy and lived in, yet put together. She also has offered courses and does collaborations with Christie’s and Schumacher.”

Real estate brokerage SoldFast co-founder Ryan Dossey in San Diego says his agents and franchisees are fans of Ivory Home Co. “They do virtual walk-throughs and design plans via FaceTime, which makes it scalable for us as well as affordable. They give us everything from paint colors to fixture to lightbulb color tones,” Dossey says. “They share a lot of their personal HGTV-esque remodels and they’re a lot of fun.”

Design Storytellers founder Erika Thomas says she is an avid fan of designers who create unique and thoughtful interiors, like Adi Goodrich, a creative interior and special designer from California whose world she describes as “bold, colorful and really defines place-making.”

“I also like Khorkhe Younes, a Lebanese lighting designer behind Studio Emy of New York City. His work really unveils the power of well-done lighting and what a difference it can bring to a retail or residential space,” the Miami-based Thomas says.

[7 Bathroom Design Trends to Watch in 2025]

Dallas-based interior designer Jessica Maros of Maros Designs says Drew Michael Scott gets her vote for the best online content. “I find him incredibly creative with his DIY hacks and the unique ways he reinvents everyday items, like crafting lampshades from popsicle sticks or recovering frames with fabric. He’s truly a DIY genius and the way he brings everything together in his own home is fabulous.”

Maros also says she has been an avid reader and follower of Athena Calderone of EyeSwoon. “Watching her evolve in her homes and lifestyle has been truly inspiring. She shows how one can refine and perfect their craft within their space, and I love her perspective on design. Her current art deco-inspired style in shades of brown is absolutely captivating to me.”

Award-winning kitchen and bathroom interior designer Cyndy Cantley in Birmingham, Alabama, says one of her favorites is Quintessence, a YouTube channel and website founded by Stacey Bewkes and her collaborator, author Susanna Salk. “They have created a video series that I truly get excited when a new one is released. They implement everything in design from interiors, architecture, art and antiques. I learn so much and feel like I’m traveling with them.”

If audio is more your thing, Cantley says Alexa Hampton is a must-listen podcaster. “Hampton is the daughter of legendary designer Mark Hampton. Her interiors are incredible, and she is one of the funniest people I have ever met. Her podcast, ’52 Weeks of Design,’ is both inspirational and hilarious. It is not to be missed. It always makes my day better.”

Matt Ford, creative director at commercial real estate enterprise SteelWave in Dripping Springs, Texas, says his eye always goes to the work of interior decorator Kelly Behun. “She’ll take a Chicago skyline that some might think might look a little industrial, but she’ll take the skyline’s colors and bring it into the interior. She might soften it or take some of the structures she sees outside to the inside. She blends it so well with artwork and furniture — that always inspires me.”

Seasoned real estate developer Jake Greenhouse of JG Development in Rockville, Maryland, says he spends hours exploring Instagram content to find people like Becki Owens, who blends traditional and transitional styles; Ashley Stark Kenner, who mixes classic with contemporary; and Vivir Design, a firm that highlights natural textures and neutral palettes.

[READ: 10 Kitchen Trends to Watch in 2025]

Partnerships and Teamwork

As for collaborators, Coldwell Banker Warburg agent Parisa Afkhami says Vicente Wolf is a favorite for her to work with for his clean, restrained neutrals. “He has a global, modern approach with neutrals. It’s serene, airy and calming yet very functional. He has written five books, and I have currently have a listing he designed on the Upper East Side of New York.”

One last example: Etiquette expert and consultant Jo Hayes in Brisbane, Australia, has one of the most unique design inspirations in the royal families of Europe. From cozy living rooms to elegant drawing rooms, Hayes says they rarely put a foot wrong.

Among her top favorites are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s living room at Haga Palace. They have invested in classic, well-made pieces, so much so that their family space feels welcoming yet exudes quiet luxury, she says.

“Think antique pieces or antique-look pieces such as chaise loungers, French provincial accent chairs, Queen Anne tables and chairs, neutral tones of cream, white and gray with statement color pieces such as pop-of-color curtains,” Hayes says. “And one doesn’t need to be in line to a royal throne or be worth a mint to emulate their style.”

More from U.S. News

Carpets Vs. Hardwood: What’s Best for Your Home?

How to Decorate Your Home With Mocha Mousse

8 Things Homeowners Should Do to Prepare for a Renovation

Real Estate Experts Share Their Favorite Interior Design Influencers: YouTubers, Podcasters and More originally appeared on usnews.com