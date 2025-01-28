Qorvo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $41.3…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $41.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $916.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $875 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.