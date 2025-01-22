QCR Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $91.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.9 million, or $6.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $347.3 million.

