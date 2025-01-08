Pure Cycle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.9 million…

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watkins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The water and wastewater services company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCYO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCYO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.