PulteGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $913.2 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $913.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $4.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.08 billion, or $14.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.