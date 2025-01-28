Provident Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $205.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.5 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $694.7 million.

