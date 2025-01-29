Prosperity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $130.1 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $130.1 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $450.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $307.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479.4 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

