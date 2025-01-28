Princeton Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.2 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.7 million.

Princeton Bancorp shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.36, an increase of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

