Primis Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.5 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $147.9 million.

