PriceSmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 8, 2025, 4:03 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.21.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

