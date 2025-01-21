Premier Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.8 million…

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Defiance, Ohio, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.4 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $251.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFC

