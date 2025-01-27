Preferred Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.2 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.2 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $2.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.7 million, or $9.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $286.2 million.

