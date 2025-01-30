CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 560¾ 569¾ 559 566¼ +3¾ May 574¼ 582¾ 572¾ 578½ +2½ Jul 586½ 594½ 584½ 590 +2 Sep 600¾ 607¼ 598¼ 603½ +2 Dec 619½ 625 616½ 622 +2 Mar 635 640¼ 632½ 638½ +2¼ May 645½ 648¼ 641¾ 646 +1½ Jul 640½ 644 640½ 642½ +2 Jul 635 635 635 635 +1¼ Est. sales 156,282. Wed.’s sales 145,760 Wed.’s open int 489,695 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 496¼ 497 490 490 —7 May 506½ 507¼ 500¾ 501¼ —6¼ Jul 508½ 508¾ 503 503¾ —5¼ Sep 469 469¼ 465¼ 466½ —3½ Dec 466 466½ 463 464½ —2¼ Mar 477 477 474 475¾ —2 May 482½ 483¼ 480½ 481¾ —2½ Jul 485¼ 486 483¼ 484¾ —2¼ Sep 465½ 465¾ 463¼ 465¾ —1¾ Dec 465 465 462¼ 464¾ — ¾ Jul 483½ 483½ 483½ 483½ — ¼ Dec 458½ 459 458½ 459 —1¼ Est. sales 548,013. Wed.’s sales 514,860 Wed.’s open int 2,013,785, up 33,765 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 350 356 346¼ 349¼ — ¾ May 357 361¾ 352¾ 357½ +2 Jul 358 358 358 358 —1¼ Est. sales 654. Wed.’s sales 654 Wed.’s open int 3,813 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1060 1060½ 1042 1044 —16½ May 1074½ 1076 1057¾ 1060 —15¼ Jul 1087¾ 1089¼ 1072½ 1074¼ —14½ Aug 1081¾ 1083 1068¼ 1070 —12½ Sep 1063¼ 1063¾ 1049¾ 1052 —10½ Nov 1062½ 1064¾ 1051¼ 1053½ —10 Jan 1070 1072 1060½ 1062¼ —9¼ Mar 1068 1068 1057½ 1059¼ —9¼ May 1070 1070 1060 1062¼ —8¾ Jul 1075¾ 1075¾ 1068 1068¾ —8¼ Aug 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ —10 Sep 1037¾ 1037¾ 1037 1037 —10¾ Nov 1040 1040 1036½ 1037¾ —7¾ Est. sales 277,864. Wed.’s sales 264,977 Wed.’s open int 875,248, up 11,479

