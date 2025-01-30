Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 560¾ 569¾ 559 566¼ +3¾
May 574¼ 582¾ 572¾ 578½ +2½
Jul 586½ 594½ 584½ 590 +2
Sep 600¾ 607¼ 598¼ 603½ +2
Dec 619½ 625 616½ 622 +2
Mar 635 640¼ 632½ 638½ +2¼
May 645½ 648¼ 641¾ 646 +1½
Jul 640½ 644 640½ 642½ +2
Jul 635 635 635 635 +1¼
Est. sales 156,282. Wed.’s sales 145,760
Wed.’s open int 489,695
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 496¼ 497 490 490 —7
May 506½ 507¼ 500¾ 501¼ —6¼
Jul 508½ 508¾ 503 503¾ —5¼
Sep 469 469¼ 465¼ 466½ —3½
Dec 466 466½ 463 464½ —2¼
Mar 477 477 474 475¾ —2
May 482½ 483¼ 480½ 481¾ —2½
Jul 485¼ 486 483¼ 484¾ —2¼
Sep 465½ 465¾ 463¼ 465¾ —1¾
Dec 465 465 462¼ 464¾ ¾
Jul 483½ 483½ 483½ 483½ ¼
Dec 458½ 459 458½ 459 —1¼
Est. sales 548,013. Wed.’s sales 514,860
Wed.’s open int 2,013,785, up 33,765
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 350 356 346¼ 349¼ ¾
May 357 361¾ 352¾ 357½ +2
Jul 358 358 358 358 —1¼
Est. sales 654. Wed.’s sales 654
Wed.’s open int 3,813
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1060 1060½ 1042 1044 —16½
May 1074½ 1076 1057¾ 1060 —15¼
Jul 1087¾ 1089¼ 1072½ 1074¼ —14½
Aug 1081¾ 1083 1068¼ 1070 —12½
Sep 1063¼ 1063¾ 1049¾ 1052 —10½
Nov 1062½ 1064¾ 1051¼ 1053½ —10
Jan 1070 1072 1060½ 1062¼ —9¼
Mar 1068 1068 1057½ 1059¼ —9¼
May 1070 1070 1060 1062¼ —8¾
Jul 1075¾ 1075¾ 1068 1068¾ —8¼
Aug 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ 1059¼ —10
Sep 1037¾ 1037¾ 1037 1037 —10¾
Nov 1040 1040 1036½ 1037¾ —7¾
Est. sales 277,864. Wed.’s sales 264,977
Wed.’s open int 875,248, up 11,479

