CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|560¾
|569¾
|559
|566¼
|+3¾
|May
|574¼
|582¾
|572¾
|578½
|+2½
|Jul
|586½
|594½
|584½
|590
|+2
|Sep
|600¾
|607¼
|598¼
|603½
|+2
|Dec
|619½
|625
|616½
|622
|+2
|Mar
|635
|640¼
|632½
|638½
|+2¼
|May
|645½
|648¼
|641¾
|646
|+1½
|Jul
|640½
|644
|640½
|642½
|+2
|Jul
|635
|635
|635
|635
|+1¼
|Est. sales 156,282.
|Wed.’s sales 145,760
|Wed.’s open int 489,695
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|496¼
|497
|490
|490
|—7
|May
|506½
|507¼
|500¾
|501¼
|—6¼
|Jul
|508½
|508¾
|503
|503¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|469
|469¼
|465¼
|466½
|—3½
|Dec
|466
|466½
|463
|464½
|—2¼
|Mar
|477
|477
|474
|475¾
|—2
|May
|482½
|483¼
|480½
|481¾
|—2½
|Jul
|485¼
|486
|483¼
|484¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|465½
|465¾
|463¼
|465¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|465
|465
|462¼
|464¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|483½
|483½
|483½
|483½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|458½
|459
|458½
|459
|—1¼
|Est. sales 548,013.
|Wed.’s sales 514,860
|Wed.’s open int 2,013,785,
|up 33,765
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|350
|356
|346¼
|349¼
|—
|¾
|May
|357
|361¾
|352¾
|357½
|+2
|Jul
|358
|358
|358
|358
|—1¼
|Est. sales 654.
|Wed.’s sales 654
|Wed.’s open int 3,813
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1060
|1060½
|1042
|1044
|—16½
|May
|1074½
|1076
|1057¾
|1060
|—15¼
|Jul
|1087¾
|1089¼
|1072½
|1074¼
|—14½
|Aug
|1081¾
|1083
|1068¼
|1070
|—12½
|Sep
|1063¼
|1063¾
|1049¾
|1052
|—10½
|Nov
|1062½
|1064¾
|1051¼
|1053½
|—10
|Jan
|1070
|1072
|1060½
|1062¼
|—9¼
|Mar
|1068
|1068
|1057½
|1059¼
|—9¼
|May
|1070
|1070
|1060
|1062¼
|—8¾
|Jul
|1075¾
|1075¾
|1068
|1068¾
|—8¼
|Aug
|1059¼
|1059¼
|1059¼
|1059¼
|—10
|Sep
|1037¾
|1037¾
|1037
|1037
|—10¾
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1036½
|1037¾
|—7¾
|Est. sales 277,864.
|Wed.’s sales 264,977
|Wed.’s open int 875,248,
|up 11,479
