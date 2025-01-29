CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|544½
|563¾
|544½
|563¼
|+18
|May
|558½
|576¾
|558½
|576¾
|+18
|Jul
|570
|588½
|570
|588¼
|+18
|Sep
|584½
|601½
|584½
|601½
|+17¼
|Dec
|603½
|620
|603½
|620
|+16½
|Mar
|621¾
|635½
|621¾
|635¼
|+15¼
|May
|636½
|643¼
|636½
|642¾
|+14
|Jul
|628
|638¼
|628
|638¼
|+13¼
|Sep
|641½
|643
|641½
|643
|+8¾
|Dec
|654
|656
|654
|655
|+7½
|Est. sales 141,411.
|Tue.’s sales 131,756
|Tue.’s open int 494,400
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|485
|497½
|485
|496¼
|+11
|May
|495½
|508
|495½
|506¾
|+10¾
|Jul
|497¼
|509¼
|497¼
|508¼
|+10
|Sep
|462
|470
|462
|469½
|+6¾
|Dec
|460¾
|467
|460½
|466½
|+5½
|Mar
|472
|478
|472
|478
|+5¾
|May
|481
|484
|481
|483¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|482
|487¼
|482
|486¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|465¾
|467¼
|465¾
|466¾
|+3
|Dec
|462
|465¼
|462
|465¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|458½
|458½
|458½
|458½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 441,302.
|Tue.’s sales 409,091
|Tue.’s open int 1,980,020,
|up 11,372
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|348½
|354¼
|348½
|350
|+1
|May
|359¾
|359¾
|355½
|356½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|360
|360
|360
|360
|+½
|Est. sales 993.
|Tue.’s sales 993
|Tue.’s open int 3,885
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1045
|1061¾
|1044½
|1059¼
|+14¼
|May
|1059½
|1076¾
|1059½
|1073¾
|+14¼
|Jul
|1072
|1090½
|1072
|1087
|+14¾
|Aug
|1067½
|1084½
|1067½
|1081¼
|+15
|Sep
|1048¾
|1064¾
|1048
|1061¼
|+14½
|Nov
|1047
|1066
|1047
|1062¼
|+14¾
|Jan
|1056½
|1073½
|1056½
|1070¼
|+14½
|Mar
|1056½
|1071
|1056½
|1067¾
|+14¼
|May
|1060
|1073
|1060
|1070½
|+13¼
|Jul
|1068¾
|1079¼
|1067¾
|1076½
|+12½
|Nov
|1042
|1048½
|1042
|1043¾
|+7¾
|Est. sales 276,819.
|Tue.’s sales 260,656
|Tue.’s open int 863,769,
|up 9,510
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.