Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 544½ 563¾ 544½ 563¼ +18
May 558½ 576¾ 558½ 576¾ +18
Jul 570 588½ 570 588¼ +18
Sep 584½ 601½ 584½ 601½ +17¼
Dec 603½ 620 603½ 620 +16½
Mar 621¾ 635½ 621¾ 635¼ +15¼
May 636½ 643¼ 636½ 642¾ +14
Jul 628 638¼ 628 638¼ +13¼
Sep 641½ 643 641½ 643 +8¾
Dec 654 656 654 655 +7½
Est. sales 141,411. Tue.’s sales 131,756
Tue.’s open int 494,400
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 485 497½ 485 496¼ +11
May 495½ 508 495½ 506¾ +10¾
Jul 497¼ 509¼ 497¼ 508¼ +10
Sep 462 470 462 469½ +6¾
Dec 460¾ 467 460½ 466½ +5½
Mar 472 478 472 478 +5¾
May 481 484 481 483¼ +4¼
Jul 482 487¼ 482 486¾ +4¾
Sep 465¾ 467¼ 465¾ 466¾ +3
Dec 462 465¼ 462 465¼ +3¼
Dec 458½ 458½ 458½ 458½ ¼
Est. sales 441,302. Tue.’s sales 409,091
Tue.’s open int 1,980,020, up 11,372
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 348½ 354¼ 348½ 350 +1
May 359¾ 359¾ 355½ 356½ ¼
Jul 360 360 360 360
Est. sales 993. Tue.’s sales 993
Tue.’s open int 3,885
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1045 1061¾ 1044½ 1059¼ +14¼
May 1059½ 1076¾ 1059½ 1073¾ +14¼
Jul 1072 1090½ 1072 1087 +14¾
Aug 1067½ 1084½ 1067½ 1081¼ +15
Sep 1048¾ 1064¾ 1048 1061¼ +14½
Nov 1047 1066 1047 1062¼ +14¾
Jan 1056½ 1073½ 1056½ 1070¼ +14½
Mar 1056½ 1071 1056½ 1067¾ +14¼
May 1060 1073 1060 1070½ +13¼
Jul 1068¾ 1079¼ 1067¾ 1076½ +12½
Nov 1042 1048½ 1042 1043¾ +7¾
Est. sales 276,819. Tue.’s sales 260,656
Tue.’s open int 863,769, up 9,510

