CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 544½ 563¾ 544½ 563¼ +18 May 558½ 576¾ 558½ 576¾ +18 Jul 570 588½ 570 588¼ +18 Sep 584½ 601½ 584½ 601½ +17¼ Dec 603½ 620 603½ 620 +16½ Mar 621¾ 635½ 621¾ 635¼ +15¼ May 636½ 643¼ 636½ 642¾ +14 Jul 628 638¼ 628 638¼ +13¼ Sep 641½ 643 641½ 643 +8¾ Dec 654 656 654 655 +7½ Est. sales 141,411. Tue.’s sales 131,756 Tue.’s open int 494,400 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 485 497½ 485 496¼ +11 May 495½ 508 495½ 506¾ +10¾ Jul 497¼ 509¼ 497¼ 508¼ +10 Sep 462 470 462 469½ +6¾ Dec 460¾ 467 460½ 466½ +5½ Mar 472 478 472 478 +5¾ May 481 484 481 483¼ +4¼ Jul 482 487¼ 482 486¾ +4¾ Sep 465¾ 467¼ 465¾ 466¾ +3 Dec 462 465¼ 462 465¼ +3¼ Dec 458½ 458½ 458½ 458½ — ¼ Est. sales 441,302. Tue.’s sales 409,091 Tue.’s open int 1,980,020, up 11,372 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 348½ 354¼ 348½ 350 +1 May 359¾ 359¾ 355½ 356½ — ¼ Jul 360 360 360 360 +½ Est. sales 993. Tue.’s sales 993 Tue.’s open int 3,885 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1045 1061¾ 1044½ 1059¼ +14¼ May 1059½ 1076¾ 1059½ 1073¾ +14¼ Jul 1072 1090½ 1072 1087 +14¾ Aug 1067½ 1084½ 1067½ 1081¼ +15 Sep 1048¾ 1064¾ 1048 1061¼ +14½ Nov 1047 1066 1047 1062¼ +14¾ Jan 1056½ 1073½ 1056½ 1070¼ +14½ Mar 1056½ 1071 1056½ 1067¾ +14¼ May 1060 1073 1060 1070½ +13¼ Jul 1068¾ 1079¼ 1067¾ 1076½ +12½ Nov 1042 1048½ 1042 1043¾ +7¾ Est. sales 276,819. Tue.’s sales 260,656 Tue.’s open int 863,769, up 9,510

