CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 543 543 532 534¾ —9¼ May 557 557½ 546¾ 549 —9¾ Jul 567¾ 568½ 558½ 560¾ —9¼ Sep 582 582½ 573 575¼ —8¾ Dec 602¾ 602¾ 592¼ 594¾ —8 Mar 616¼ 618 609¾ 611½ —8 May 623½ 623¾ 623½ 623¾ —5 Est. sales 139,008. Fri.’s sales 130,349 Fri.’s open int 482,019, up 8,695 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484½ 484¾ 477¾ 481 —5½ May 494½ 494½ 487¾ 491¼ —5¼ Jul 495½ 495½ 489¼ 493 —4½ Sep 462¾ 463 455¾ 458¾ —5½ Dec 460 460½ 453¾ 456½ —4½ Mar 470 471¼ 465 467¾ —4¼ May 477¼ 477¼ 472 475 —3½ Jul 479 480 475 478¼ —3¼ Sep 461¼ 461½ 457¼ 459¾ —3 Dec 460½ 460½ 456 458¾ —3 Est. sales 427,542. Fri.’s sales 396,336 Fri.’s open int 1,966,448 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 355½ 362 345½ 345¾ —14½ May 364¾ 364¾ 352¼ 352¼ —13½ Est. sales 604. Fri.’s sales 604 Fri.’s open int 4,005, up 21 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1050 1051 1040 1046½ —9¼ May 1062½ 1063¾ 1052¾ 1060 —8¼ Jul 1072¼ 1074¾ 1064 1072 —7½ Aug 1061¼ 1066¾ 1058 1065 —7½ Sep 1043¼ 1045¼ 1038 1044½ —5¾ Nov 1044 1044¾ 1037¼ 1043½ —5¼ Jan 1049 1053 1046 1053 —3¾ Mar 1047 1050¼ 1044½ 1050 —4½ May 1048¼ 1055 1047 1055 —2¾ Jul 1060½ 1060½ 1052¾ 1057 —7¼ Aug 1049¾ 1049¾ 1049¾ 1049¾ —7¼ Sep 1030 1030 1030 1030 —7¼ Nov 1026 1030 1026 1027¼ —7 Est. sales 353,816. Fri.’s sales 329,449 Fri.’s open int 856,565

