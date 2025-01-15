Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 15, 2025, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 546¾ 551½ 542 545¼ —1
May 558¾ 563 554¼ 556¾ —1½
Jul 569½ 573 564½ 567 —1½
Sep 582 586½ 578¾ 580¼ —2
Dec 603½ 606¼ 598½ 600¼ —2
Mar 619 623 616 619¼ ½
May 625¼ 628¼ 625¼ 628¼ ¾
Jul 623¾ 629½ 623 629½ +2¼
Dec 652½ 652½ 652½ 652½
Est. sales 117,742. Tue.’s sales 105,142
Tue.’s open int 475,561
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 474¼ 479½ 474 478 +3½
May 483¾ 488¾ 483¾ 487¼ +2½
Jul 488 492½ 488 491¼ +2¼
Sep 456½ 459¾ 456 458½
Dec 455¼ 458¼ 455 456¾
Mar 466 469 465¾ 467½ ¼
May 474½ 475 473 473¼ ¾
Jul 474½ 477 474½ 475¾ ¾
Sep 458¾ 459 458¾ 459
Dec 457¾ 459 457 457¾ ½
Mar 468¼ 468¼ 468 468 ¾
Dec 454 454 454 454 ¾
Est. sales 589,828. Tue.’s sales 533,676
Tue.’s open int 1,839,734, up 27,501
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 354 354¾ 343 350½ —3¾
May 362 362 354 358½ —3¾
Jul 362 362 362 362 —6¾
Est. sales 830. Tue.’s sales 830
Tue.’s open int 4,333
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1046 1054 1039¾ 1040 —7½
May 1059½ 1067¼ 1052½ 1052½ —8¾
Jul 1071¼ 1077¾ 1063¼ 1063¾ —8¾
Aug 1065¾ 1072 1058 1058¼ —9¼
Sep 1045¼ 1052 1037½ 1037½ —10½
Nov 1046½ 1052½ 1037¾ 1038 —11½
Jan 1055 1061 1046¼ 1046½ —11¾
Mar 1054¾ 1059 1044¾ 1044¾ —11½
May 1058½ 1062½ 1048½ 1049¾ —10½
Jul 1066 1069 1054½ 1055 —12
Sep 1041½ 1041½ 1041 1041 —3
Nov 1040¾ 1040¾ 1030½ 1030½ —13
Est. sales 399,862. Tue.’s sales 361,522
Tue.’s open int 825,349

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up