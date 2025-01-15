CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|546¾
|551½
|542
|545¼
|—1
|May
|558¾
|563
|554¼
|556¾
|—1½
|Jul
|569½
|573
|564½
|567
|—1½
|Sep
|582
|586½
|578¾
|580¼
|—2
|Dec
|603½
|606¼
|598½
|600¼
|—2
|Mar
|619
|623
|616
|619¼
|—
|½
|May
|625¼
|628¼
|625¼
|628¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|623¾
|629½
|623
|629½
|+2¼
|Dec
|652½
|652½
|652½
|652½
|+½
|Est. sales 117,742.
|Tue.’s sales 105,142
|Tue.’s open int 475,561
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|474¼
|479½
|474
|478
|+3½
|May
|483¾
|488¾
|483¾
|487¼
|+2½
|Jul
|488
|492½
|488
|491¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|456½
|459¾
|456
|458½
|+¾
|Dec
|455¼
|458¼
|455
|456¾
|Mar
|466
|469
|465¾
|467½
|—
|¼
|May
|474½
|475
|473
|473¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|474½
|477
|474½
|475¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|458¾
|459
|458¾
|459
|Dec
|457¾
|459
|457
|457¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|468¼
|468¼
|468
|468
|—
|¾
|Dec
|454
|454
|454
|454
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 589,828.
|Tue.’s sales 533,676
|Tue.’s open int 1,839,734,
|up 27,501
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|354
|354¾
|343
|350½
|—3¾
|May
|362
|362
|354
|358½
|—3¾
|Jul
|362
|362
|362
|362
|—6¾
|Est. sales 830.
|Tue.’s sales 830
|Tue.’s open int 4,333
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1046
|1054
|1039¾
|1040
|—7½
|May
|1059½
|1067¼
|1052½
|1052½
|—8¾
|Jul
|1071¼
|1077¾
|1063¼
|1063¾
|—8¾
|Aug
|1065¾
|1072
|1058
|1058¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|1045¼
|1052
|1037½
|1037½
|—10½
|Nov
|1046½
|1052½
|1037¾
|1038
|—11½
|Jan
|1055
|1061
|1046¼
|1046½
|—11¾
|Mar
|1054¾
|1059
|1044¾
|1044¾
|—11½
|May
|1058½
|1062½
|1048½
|1049¾
|—10½
|Jul
|1066
|1069
|1054½
|1055
|—12
|Sep
|1041½
|1041½
|1041
|1041
|—3
|Nov
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1030½
|1030½
|—13
|Est. sales 399,862.
|Tue.’s sales 361,522
|Tue.’s open int 825,349
