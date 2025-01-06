Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 6, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 530¼ 543¾ 530¼ 541¾ +12½
May 541½ 555¼ 541½ 553¼ +12¼
Jul 549¾ 563½ 549¾ 561½ +12¼
Sep 565 577 564¾ 574¾ +11½
Dec 584¼ 595 584 593 +11¼
Mar 602 610¾ 602 609½ +11¼
May 611¼ 618½ 611¼ 618½ +10¼
Jul 614¼ 619 614¼ 619 +7¾
Est. sales 73,076. Fri.’s sales 135,851
Fri.’s open int 475,855, up 11,900
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 451½ 460¼ 451½ 458¼ +7½
May 458¾ 467¼ 458¾ 465½ +7¼
Jul 461½ 470 461½ 468¼ +7
Sep 439 445 439 444 +5¾
Dec 441½ 447½ 441½ 446¼ +5½
Mar 452½ 458¾ 452½ 457¾ +5¼
May 461¾ 464¼ 461¾ 463¾ +5
Jul 465 467¼ 465 466¾ +5¼
Sep 451½ 452¼ 451½ 452¼ +4¾
Dec 451½ 452¾ 450¾ 451¾ +4½
Dec 453 453 453 453 +4½
Est. sales 309,261. Fri.’s sales 301,189
Fri.’s open int 1,657,942
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 324¼ 336 322 333¼ +11
May 336¼ 345 335¾ 345 +12
Est. sales 339. Fri.’s sales 369
Fri.’s open int 4,305, up 64
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 982¾ 997½ 982¾ 989¾ +8¾
Mar 993¾ 1009¾ 993¼ 998¼ +6½
May 1005 1020½ 1005 1009¼ +5½
Jul 1019¼ 1032½ 1017 1021¼ +4¾
Aug 1017¼ 1031¼ 1017¼ 1020¼ +4¾
Sep 1008½ 1018¾ 1008½ 1009 +5
Nov 1008 1022¾ 1008 1013 +4¾
Jan 1024½ 1031¾ 1022 1022¼ +4½
Mar 1027½ 1031¾ 1022¼ 1023½ +4½
May 1032¼ 1036¾ 1027 1027¾ +3½
Jul 1040¾ 1040¾ 1036 1036 +4¼
Nov 1020½ 1029 1019 1020 +3¼
Est. sales 181,629. Fri.’s sales 229,508
Fri.’s open int 805,333

