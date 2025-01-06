CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|530¼
|543¾
|530¼
|541¾
|+12½
|May
|541½
|555¼
|541½
|553¼
|+12¼
|Jul
|549¾
|563½
|549¾
|561½
|+12¼
|Sep
|565
|577
|564¾
|574¾
|+11½
|Dec
|584¼
|595
|584
|593
|+11¼
|Mar
|602
|610¾
|602
|609½
|+11¼
|May
|611¼
|618½
|611¼
|618½
|+10¼
|Jul
|614¼
|619
|614¼
|619
|+7¾
|Est. sales 73,076.
|Fri.’s sales 135,851
|Fri.’s open int 475,855,
|up 11,900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|451½
|460¼
|451½
|458¼
|+7½
|May
|458¾
|467¼
|458¾
|465½
|+7¼
|Jul
|461½
|470
|461½
|468¼
|+7
|Sep
|439
|445
|439
|444
|+5¾
|Dec
|441½
|447½
|441½
|446¼
|+5½
|Mar
|452½
|458¾
|452½
|457¾
|+5¼
|May
|461¾
|464¼
|461¾
|463¾
|+5
|Jul
|465
|467¼
|465
|466¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|451½
|452¼
|451½
|452¼
|+4¾
|Dec
|451½
|452¾
|450¾
|451¾
|+4½
|Dec
|453
|453
|453
|453
|+4½
|Est. sales 309,261.
|Fri.’s sales 301,189
|Fri.’s open int 1,657,942
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|324¼
|336
|322
|333¼
|+11
|May
|336¼
|345
|335¾
|345
|+12
|Est. sales 339.
|Fri.’s sales 369
|Fri.’s open int 4,305,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|982¾
|997½
|982¾
|989¾
|+8¾
|Mar
|993¾
|1009¾
|993¼
|998¼
|+6½
|May
|1005
|1020½
|1005
|1009¼
|+5½
|Jul
|1019¼
|1032½
|1017
|1021¼
|+4¾
|Aug
|1017¼
|1031¼
|1017¼
|1020¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1008½
|1018¾
|1008½
|1009
|+5
|Nov
|1008
|1022¾
|1008
|1013
|+4¾
|Jan
|1024½
|1031¾
|1022
|1022¼
|+4½
|Mar
|1027½
|1031¾
|1022¼
|1023½
|+4½
|May
|1032¼
|1036¾
|1027
|1027¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1040¾
|1040¾
|1036
|1036
|+4¼
|Nov
|1020½
|1029
|1019
|1020
|+3¼
|Est. sales 181,629.
|Fri.’s sales 229,508
|Fri.’s open int 805,333
