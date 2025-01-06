CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 530¼ 543¾ 530¼ 541¾ +12½ May 541½ 555¼ 541½ 553¼ +12¼ Jul 549¾ 563½ 549¾ 561½ +12¼ Sep 565 577 564¾ 574¾ +11½ Dec 584¼ 595 584 593 +11¼ Mar 602 610¾ 602 609½ +11¼ May 611¼ 618½ 611¼ 618½ +10¼ Jul 614¼ 619 614¼ 619 +7¾ Est. sales 73,076. Fri.’s sales 135,851 Fri.’s open int 475,855, up 11,900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 451½ 460¼ 451½ 458¼ +7½ May 458¾ 467¼ 458¾ 465½ +7¼ Jul 461½ 470 461½ 468¼ +7 Sep 439 445 439 444 +5¾ Dec 441½ 447½ 441½ 446¼ +5½ Mar 452½ 458¾ 452½ 457¾ +5¼ May 461¾ 464¼ 461¾ 463¾ +5 Jul 465 467¼ 465 466¾ +5¼ Sep 451½ 452¼ 451½ 452¼ +4¾ Dec 451½ 452¾ 450¾ 451¾ +4½ Dec 453 453 453 453 +4½ Est. sales 309,261. Fri.’s sales 301,189 Fri.’s open int 1,657,942 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 324¼ 336 322 333¼ +11 May 336¼ 345 335¾ 345 +12 Est. sales 339. Fri.’s sales 369 Fri.’s open int 4,305, up 64 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 982¾ 997½ 982¾ 989¾ +8¾ Mar 993¾ 1009¾ 993¼ 998¼ +6½ May 1005 1020½ 1005 1009¼ +5½ Jul 1019¼ 1032½ 1017 1021¼ +4¾ Aug 1017¼ 1031¼ 1017¼ 1020¼ +4¾ Sep 1008½ 1018¾ 1008½ 1009 +5 Nov 1008 1022¾ 1008 1013 +4¾ Jan 1024½ 1031¾ 1022 1022¼ +4½ Mar 1027½ 1031¾ 1022¼ 1023½ +4½ May 1032¼ 1036¾ 1027 1027¾ +3½ Jul 1040¾ 1040¾ 1036 1036 +4¼ Nov 1020½ 1029 1019 1020 +3¼ Est. sales 181,629. Fri.’s sales 229,508 Fri.’s open int 805,333

