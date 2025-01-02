Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 551¾ 552¾ 542½ 545½ —6
May 563 563½ 554½ 556¾ —5¾
Jul 569½ 570¼ 562¼ 564¼ —5¼
Sep 581 581¼ 574¾ 576½ —4½
Dec 598¾ 598¾ 592¾ 594¼ —4¼
Mar 613½ 613½ 608 611½ —2¼
Est. sales 53,151. Tue.’s sales 49,126
Tue.’s open int 460,497
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 457¼ 459¾ 456¼ 459
May 465 467½ 464 466¾ +1
Jul 467 470½ 467 469¾ +1
Sep 441½ 445¾ 441 445 +2½
Dec 442¾ 447 442¼ 446½ +2¾
Mar 454 458¼ 453½ 457½ +2¼
May 461 464½ 460¼ 464½ +3
Jul 463 467 462½ 467 +3
Sep 450½ 450½ 450½ 450½
Dec 449½ 453¼ 449 452½ +2¼
Dec 454¾ 454¾ 453¼ 453¼ —1¼
Est. sales 291,376. Tue.’s sales 267,682
Tue.’s open int 1,650,817, up 13,688
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 330½ 334¼ 326¼ 329 —1½
May 339¼ 342 339¼ 341¾
Est. sales 425. Tue.’s sales 425
Tue.’s open int 4,194, up 78
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 996½ 1004 990¾ 999¼ +1
Mar 1010 1015¾ 1003½ 1011½ +1
May 1021 1028¾ 1016½ 1024¼ +2
Jul 1033 1041¼ 1029¼ 1036¾ +2
Aug 1032 1039½ 1028 1034½ +1¾
Sep 1020¼ 1028¼ 1017¼ 1022¾ +1½
Nov 1024¼ 1032½ 1021½ 1027 +1¾
Jan 1033¼ 1041 1030½ 1035 +1¼
Mar 1034¼ 1041¼ 1032 1034¼
May 1039¾ 1046½ 1038¾ 1038¾ ½
Jul 1045 1054 1045 1051 +3¾
Nov 1030¾ 1038 1030½ 1035 +2½
Est. sales 244,935. Tue.’s sales 234,211
Tue.’s open int 814,260, up 3,333

