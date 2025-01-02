CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|551¾
|552¾
|542½
|545½
|—6
|May
|563
|563½
|554½
|556¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|569½
|570¼
|562¼
|564¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|581
|581¼
|574¾
|576½
|—4½
|Dec
|598¾
|598¾
|592¾
|594¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|613½
|613½
|608
|611½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 53,151.
|Tue.’s sales 49,126
|Tue.’s open int 460,497
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|457¼
|459¾
|456¼
|459
|+½
|May
|465
|467½
|464
|466¾
|+1
|Jul
|467
|470½
|467
|469¾
|+1
|Sep
|441½
|445¾
|441
|445
|+2½
|Dec
|442¾
|447
|442¼
|446½
|+2¾
|Mar
|454
|458¼
|453½
|457½
|+2¼
|May
|461
|464½
|460¼
|464½
|+3
|Jul
|463
|467
|462½
|467
|+3
|Sep
|450½
|450½
|450½
|450½
|+¼
|Dec
|449½
|453¼
|449
|452½
|+2¼
|Dec
|454¾
|454¾
|453¼
|453¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 291,376.
|Tue.’s sales 267,682
|Tue.’s open int 1,650,817,
|up 13,688
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|330½
|334¼
|326¼
|329
|—1½
|May
|339¼
|342
|339¼
|341¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 425.
|Tue.’s sales 425
|Tue.’s open int 4,194,
|up 78
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|996½
|1004
|990¾
|999¼
|+1
|Mar
|1010
|1015¾
|1003½
|1011½
|+1
|May
|1021
|1028¾
|1016½
|1024¼
|+2
|Jul
|1033
|1041¼
|1029¼
|1036¾
|+2
|Aug
|1032
|1039½
|1028
|1034½
|+1¾
|Sep
|1020¼
|1028¼
|1017¼
|1022¾
|+1½
|Nov
|1024¼
|1032½
|1021½
|1027
|+1¾
|Jan
|1033¼
|1041
|1030½
|1035
|+1¼
|Mar
|1034¼
|1041¼
|1032
|1034¼
|May
|1039¾
|1046½
|1038¾
|1038¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|1045
|1054
|1045
|1051
|+3¾
|Nov
|1030¾
|1038
|1030½
|1035
|+2½
|Est. sales 244,935.
|Tue.’s sales 234,211
|Tue.’s open int 814,260,
|up 3,333
