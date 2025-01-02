CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 551¾ 552¾ 542½ 545½ —6 May 563 563½ 554½ 556¾ —5¾ Jul 569½ 570¼ 562¼ 564¼ —5¼ Sep 581 581¼ 574¾ 576½ —4½ Dec 598¾ 598¾ 592¾ 594¼ —4¼ Mar 613½ 613½ 608 611½ —2¼ Est. sales 53,151. Tue.’s sales 49,126 Tue.’s open int 460,497 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 457¼ 459¾ 456¼ 459 +½ May 465 467½ 464 466¾ +1 Jul 467 470½ 467 469¾ +1 Sep 441½ 445¾ 441 445 +2½ Dec 442¾ 447 442¼ 446½ +2¾ Mar 454 458¼ 453½ 457½ +2¼ May 461 464½ 460¼ 464½ +3 Jul 463 467 462½ 467 +3 Sep 450½ 450½ 450½ 450½ +¼ Dec 449½ 453¼ 449 452½ +2¼ Dec 454¾ 454¾ 453¼ 453¼ —1¼ Est. sales 291,376. Tue.’s sales 267,682 Tue.’s open int 1,650,817, up 13,688 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 330½ 334¼ 326¼ 329 —1½ May 339¼ 342 339¼ 341¾ +¼ Est. sales 425. Tue.’s sales 425 Tue.’s open int 4,194, up 78 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 996½ 1004 990¾ 999¼ +1 Mar 1010 1015¾ 1003½ 1011½ +1 May 1021 1028¾ 1016½ 1024¼ +2 Jul 1033 1041¼ 1029¼ 1036¾ +2 Aug 1032 1039½ 1028 1034½ +1¾ Sep 1020¼ 1028¼ 1017¼ 1022¾ +1½ Nov 1024¼ 1032½ 1021½ 1027 +1¾ Jan 1033¼ 1041 1030½ 1035 +1¼ Mar 1034¼ 1041¼ 1032 1034¼ May 1039¾ 1046½ 1038¾ 1038¾ — ½ Jul 1045 1054 1045 1051 +3¾ Nov 1030¾ 1038 1030½ 1035 +2½ Est. sales 244,935. Tue.’s sales 234,211 Tue.’s open int 814,260, up 3,333

