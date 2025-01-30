PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $280 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $280 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.61 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.85 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share.

