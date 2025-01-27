Potlatch: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.2 million. On…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $258.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.9 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.