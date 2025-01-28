Popular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $177.5 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $2.51 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $755.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $612.8 million, or $8.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

Popular shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

