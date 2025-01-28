Ponce Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.9 million…

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bronx, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $45 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.