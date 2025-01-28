Polaris Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.8 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.18 billion.

