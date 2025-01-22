Plexus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.3 million in its…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $976.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLXS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.