Plexus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 22, 2025, 4:22 PM

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $976.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

