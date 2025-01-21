Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.3 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $795.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $475.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $475.1 million, or $5.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

