Phillips 66: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $33.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.12 billion, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $145.5 billion.

