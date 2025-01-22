P&G: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.63 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.88.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.
The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $21.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 billion.
P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.