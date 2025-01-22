P&G: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.63 billion.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.88.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $21.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.

