PennyMac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $104.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.88 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $470.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $523.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $311.4 million, or $5.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

