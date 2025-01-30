PennyMac Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $334.2 million.

