Penns Woods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $31 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.7 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.5 million.

