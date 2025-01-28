Peapack-Gladstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.2 million…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $228.1 million.

