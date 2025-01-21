Pathward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $31.4 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Pathward shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.22, an increase of 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH

